Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $204,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $838,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

