Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $207,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $82,568,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

