Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of IGT opened at $24.46 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

