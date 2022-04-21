Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $36,000 Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

