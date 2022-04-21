Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $58,000 Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMMR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immersion by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Immersion by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Immersion stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

