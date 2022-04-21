Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 27.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 21.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CLOV opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

