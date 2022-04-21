Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 152,700 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) by 898.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of Exicure worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exicure by 48.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Exicure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exicure by 37.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

XCUR opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

