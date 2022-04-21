Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 13,381 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bitfarms by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 909,555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bitfarms by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.81 million and a P/E ratio of 31.90. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.