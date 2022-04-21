Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.48. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.