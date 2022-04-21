Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.