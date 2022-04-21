Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,650 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

