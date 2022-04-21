Sigma Planning Corp Sells 759 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IEZ opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $21.26.
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile (Get Rating)
