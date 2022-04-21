Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,600 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 47.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $495.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.26.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

