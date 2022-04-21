Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.15% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. IN8bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Research analysts predict that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INAB. B. Riley dropped their price objective on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company develops INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

