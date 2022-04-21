Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $2,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

