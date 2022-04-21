Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRVR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRVR opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.