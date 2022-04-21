Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,621 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.