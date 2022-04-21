Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after purchasing an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,651,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

