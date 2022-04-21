SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 4,231 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after buying an additional 452,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day moving average is $310.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

