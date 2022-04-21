Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.