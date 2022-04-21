Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15. 151,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 28,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth $337,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

