Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

