Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $16.84. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 18,266 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.