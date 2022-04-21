StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.26. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

