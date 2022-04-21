Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 761,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZHF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of STZHF opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Stelco has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

