Stephens Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $230.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

