Steve Oblak Sells 1,252 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Wayfair by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

