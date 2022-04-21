Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 2,793 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
