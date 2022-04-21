Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 2,793 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 90.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 47.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.