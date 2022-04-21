Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 26.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.