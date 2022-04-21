Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

APA opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.