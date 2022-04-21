Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

