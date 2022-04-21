Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

