SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $868.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

