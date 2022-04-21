Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading Up 0.8%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 27,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses operating in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

