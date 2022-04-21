Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TAPM opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 3.55. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

