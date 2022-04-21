Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.99. Team shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 753,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $78.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,800 shares of company stock worth $97,153. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Team by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Team by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

