Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.58 and last traded at $44.58. 9,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 55,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38.

Tencent Company Profile (OTC:TCTZF)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

