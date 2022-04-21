TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$5.80. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 1,438 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.10 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.71.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

