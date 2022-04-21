The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after buying an additional 6,242,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,762,443 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 504,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,719,000 after buying an additional 335,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.