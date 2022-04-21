The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.53

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $16.34. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 7,350 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

The National Security Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

