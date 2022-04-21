Todd Berard Sells 13,581 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Todd Berard sold 475 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $10,564.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Todd Berard sold 254 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $7,462.52.

Shares of BLFS opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $648.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

