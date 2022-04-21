Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.80

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.80 and traded as high as $30.91. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 7,710 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

