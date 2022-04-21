TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TPG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 34.00.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at 28.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 29.20. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 259.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

