Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,161.92

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,161.92 ($41.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,324 ($43.25). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,286 ($42.75), with a volume of 489,302 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.54) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($30.58) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.57).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,161.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.14.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.