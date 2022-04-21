United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $20.71. United Bancorp shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 16,077 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.42.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

