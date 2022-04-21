Universal Insurance (UVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Universal Insurance has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.800-$2.200 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UVE opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on UVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

