Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

