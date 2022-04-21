USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Truck by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in USA Truck by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
