USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Truck by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in USA Truck by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

