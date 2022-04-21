Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after acquiring an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 520,086 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 933,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 294,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

