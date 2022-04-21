Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.47. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 302 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

